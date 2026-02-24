Football runs in the family of NFL legend Philip Rivers. That is certainly the case for his son Gunner Rivers, who committed to the NC State Wolfpack.

Gunner announced his pledge to the Wolfpack on Monday, per Rivals. Hailing for Fairhope, Alabama, he had offers from the likes of Auburn, Miami, South Carolina, and Boston College before revealing his commitment.

Gunner boasts a four-star ranking with a 93 score on 247Sports. He ranks first among players in the state of Alabama, sixth among quarterbacks and 42nd in the entire 2027 class.

“Skilled passer with elite pedigree that has a chance to be a high-end distributor in college and beyond. Enters final prep season with no shortage of reps having thrown for 10,181 yards and 111 touchdowns in three years. Owns a unique shot put-like release, but makes it work, much like dad. Feathers the football into tight windows with his touch and timing. Makes anticipatory throws from the pocket and will lead targets,” 247Sports' Scouting Director Andrew Ivins wrote.

“Can find some zip, but tends to use more trajectory, especially when looking deep. Not one that has been featured much as a runner to date, but can extend plays and avoid sacks with his mobility and clock. Limits risk, but can get caught trying to do a little too much. Appears to process better than most his age, which isn’t surprising given his exposure to the game. A sheltered recruitment has made it difficult to gather the usual data points, but projects at this stage as a future Power Four starter with plenty of upside given the arm talent, large frame and field command.”

What's next for NC State after landing Gunner Rivers

The NC State Wolfpack are making a big move to have Gunner Rivers show up to the program in 2027. He will have plenty of expectations as Philip Rivers' son, hoping to live up to them as a fellow quarterback himself.

Gunner led St. Michael Catholic High School to a 13-1 record and the semifinals of the 4A playoffs for the second season in a row while playing for his father and head coach. He finished the junior campaign 237-of-343 passing (69.1%) for 3,176 yards with 46 touchdowns (second-most in Alabama) and five interceptions.

NC State looks to be better in its 14th season with Dave Doeren at the helm. The Wolfpack finished with an 8-5 record, going 4-4 in its ACC matchups. They ended the campaign with a bowl title after beating the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl.