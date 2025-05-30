The College Football Playoff has dominated the discussion around the sport this offseason as talks of expansion and a potential monopoly for the Big Ten and the SEC begin to heat up.

The CFP just expanded to 12 teams last season, but more change already seems to be on the horizon. Talks of a 16-team CFP are already abound this offseason, and while that would be unlikely to come into effect this season, the Big Ten and the SEC seem to be driving the bus toward a longer postseason format.

However, the Big 12 and the ACC don't want to get left behind in all of these CFP talks. On Thursday, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark sent a warning to the two top conferences as they dictate the next steps for college football, via David Rumsey of Front Office Sports.

“Well, I wouldn’t say they have complete decision-making,” Yormark said. “They need to have meaningful consultation with us. Yes, they have the pen. But with that pen comes responsibility to do the right thing. It’s not written anywhere in the Memorandum of Understanding that they can take the CFP and create a format or make a decision that only benefits their two conferences. So, yes, they have the pen. And with that, again, comes the responsibility to lead and lead responsibly. And I’m hopeful that that’s what will happen.”

Article Continues Below

One key component of the proposed CFP expansion is that the SEC and the Big Ten would dominate the expanded field with four automatic qualifiers each, while the Big 12 and the ACC would have less spots in the field.

There is no question that the SEC and the Big Ten are the two best conferences in college football, but it makes sense that the other two power conferences don't want to get boxed out. With the Big Ten and the SEC now entering into a scheduling agreement, that will only strengthen the CFP resumes for the two leagues.

Regardless of the talent discrepancy, the Big 12 isn't going anywhere, and Yormark is making sure they don't get left out of anything in the CFP.