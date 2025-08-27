September is almost here, and college football fans everywhere are gearing up for the start of the season with a massive Week 1 slot on Saturday. Of course, that slate is headlined by the clash between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, which is the first game of FOX's weekly Big Noon Kickoff.

However, in the week leading up to the game, college football fans got some ominous news. YouTube TV and FOX were nearing the end of their agreement, meaning that FOX and all of its networks were in jeopardy of being taken off the air formal YouTube TV subscribers.

With the deadline coming on the evening of August 27, time was ticking. The biggest game of the weekend between the Buckeyes and the Longhorns was in danger of being taken off the air, but the two sides came to an agreement just in time.

It isn't a long-term solution, but YouTube TV and FOX have found a short-term solution and will continue working together on a long-term deal, according to On3 Sports.

This is great news for all football fans, who will be able to watch Ohio State-Texas and all of the rest of the Week 1 college football games on FOX. They will also be able to watch all of the NFL games on FOX when Week 1 gets going on Sept. 7. This is great news for all YouTube TV subscribers, and here's hoping that a long-term agreement can be reached sooner rather than later.

Ohio State against Texas is one of the most highly-anticipated opening week matchups in a long time in college football. It features two new quarterbacks in Arch Manning and Julian Sayin going at it in a hostile environment in Columbus, and both the Buckeyes and the Longhorns should be among the best teams in the sport this fall. As a result, this game will have huge College Football Playoff implications.

After some uncertainty during the week, everyone should be able to watch the game comfortably come Saturday morning.