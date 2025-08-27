The 2025 Texas football team has massive expectations and could become the best team in the country, but they need to get through their first game against Ohio State. This is an enormous game where they could make an early statement and stake their claim that their ranking as the top team in the country is more than warranted. However, this offense might be missing a key piece.

On3 Sports reporter and Insider Pete Nakos reported on Wednesday that the Texas football program might be without a key target for the Longhorns, Emmett Mosley. In Wednesday’s SEC teleconference call, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update and said he is limited this week.

“For him, the growth is going to be as the season continues,” Sarkisian said of Emmett Mosley earlier this week. “I always think back to Matt Golden last year, where, going into the season, I don’t think I even fielded a question about him before the first couple of games. By the end of the year, he was the topic of discussion. His evolution as the season goes on will be really important as he gets more and more comfortable with us.”

Mosley was a freshman last season at Stanford and was a standout. He had 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns in only nine games.

This is a big game, and even if Emmett Mosley is injured, Arch Manning should have many options. Ryan Wingo is a big receiver to watch after a freshman season in which he had 29 receptions for 472 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Longhorns also return DeAndre Moore, who had 39 catches for 456 yards. It is also worth noting that five-star freshman Kaliq Lockett will also see some time in the receiving corps.

The expectations for this Texas football team are through the roof after they made two straight runs to the College Football Playoff. The most significant factor is what will happen with Arch Manning because he has giant expectations this season.

This offense can be the best in the country thanks to Arch Manning. They need Emmett Mosley back from his undisclosed injury to meet those expectations. Texas football could be the best team in the country, and it starts with this game against Ohio State.

