Texas football is currently preparing for its upcoming playoff rematch against Ohio State as both teams open up their respective 2025 seasons. Texas lost to the Buckeyes in last year's Cotton Bowl and watched as Ohio State went on to win the National Championship, something the Longhorns are now trying to accomplish this year.

Texas will be led by quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of NFL Hall of Famers Peyton and Eli Manning, who is projected by many to be a Heisman Trophy hopeful entering this season.

However, one person who is not so convinced about Manning and wants people to pump the brakes on those discussions just a bit is none other than former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

“Arch Manning hasn't done a thing yet. I went back, because I've said a few times and some people hit me back saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ I'm hearing the word Heisman,” said Meyer during an appearance on the Joel Klatt Show. “I'm hearing the word national champion, first pick overall. I went back and re-watched it just recently. He's a good player. I mean, he's a really good player, but he's not you know….get a couple first downs you know.”

Harsh words from Urban Meyer

Arch Manning only played consistent minutes against one above average defense last year, which occurred during Texas football's October loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, when starter Quinn Ewers found himself benched. Manning didn't perform much better in his time during that game, which Texas ultimately lost in front of their home fans.

It's certainly worth considering how much Manning's family line has to do with the hype he has generated entering this season, but he'll have a chance to quiet any skeptics with a good performance on Saturday against the reigning national champion Buckeyes.

Manning is slated to lead a highly talented Texas team that is hoping to deliver a championship to Longhorns fans for the first time in two decades. The game vs Ohio State is set to get underway at 12:00 PM ET from Columbus.