Texas football is currently preparing for its upcoming playoff rematch against Ohio State as both teams open up their respective 2025 seasons. Texas lost to the Buckeyes in last year's Cotton Bowl and watched as Ohio State went on to win the National Championship, something the Longhorns are now trying to accomplish this year.

Texas will be led by quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of NFL Hall of Famers Peyton and Eli Manning, who is projected by many to be a Heisman Trophy hopeful entering this season.

However, one person who is not so convinced about Manning and wants people to pump the brakes on those discussions just a bit is none other than former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

“Arch Manning hasn't done a thing yet. I went back, because I've said a few times and some people hit me back saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ I'm hearing the word Heisman,” said Meyer during an appearance on the Joel Klatt Show. “I'm hearing the word national champion, first pick overall. I went back and re-watched it just recently. He's a good player. I mean, he's a really good player, but he's not you know….get a couple first downs you know.”

Harsh words from Urban Meyer

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Arch Manning only played consistent minutes against one above average defense last year, which occurred during Texas football's October loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, when starter Quinn Ewers found himself benched. Manning didn't perform much better in his time during that game, which Texas ultimately lost in front of their home fans.

It's certainly worth considering how much Manning's family line has to do with the hype he has generated entering this season, but he'll have a chance to quiet any skeptics with a good performance on Saturday against the reigning national champion Buckeyes.

Manning is slated to lead a highly talented Texas team that is hoping to deliver a championship to Longhorns fans for the first time in two decades. The game vs Ohio State is set to get underway at 12:00 PM ET from Columbus.

More NCAA Football News
Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks on at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday.
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart gets real on young star who can ‘play every position’Yago Antunes ·
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws a pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State football ex-HC Urban Meyer’s advice for Julian Sayin ahead of Texas gameJordan Llanes ·
Colorado Buffaloes running back Christian Sarem (48) is tackled by inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) as wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) defends against cornerback Kole Mathis (33) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado gets emotional visit from Randy Moss ahead of season openerLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Why Dan Lanning won’t announce Oregon’s starting QBBenedetto Vitale ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Key Arch Manning target questionable for Ohio State clashJake Faigus ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) carries the ball for a first down in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas
Texas football insider pours cold water on Arch Manning hypeJackson Stone ·