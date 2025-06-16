Nebraska football claimed a rare win over a Southeastern Conference foe Monday. More so on the college football recruiting trail. The Cornhuskers beat out Ole Miss for a talented 2026 lineman.

The Big Ten university nabbed 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman Hayden Ainsworth. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed the Biloxi, Mississippi native was courted by Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. North Carolina State missed the cut as well.

“God is truly great! GBR I’m home 1000%!!!” Ainsworth shared in announcing his verbal commitment to Nebraska.

Head coach Matt Rhule and his coaching staff secure a massive recruiting win here. It's rare Nebraska dips into Southeastern Conference territory to grab recruits. Past Nebraska teams prioritize the Midwest region. Rhule's 2025 recruiting class even featured no one hailing from Mississippi. He only landed prospects from Florida (wide receiver Cortez Mills), plus two talents from Missouri and one from Kentucky down in SEC country.

But Rhule and the ‘Huskers gain a huge tackle to build around moving forward. This commitment also makes up for Nebraska losing four players to the transfer portal one month ago.

How Nebraska looks recruiting wise compared to Ole Miss, others

Article Continues Below

Many “Go Big Red” fans have risen the expectations of Nebraska now. Rhule enters a pivotal season three in Lincoln.

The Cornhuskers haven't scaled past seven victories since the 2016 season under former head coach Mike Riley. Rhule did end Nebraska's lengthy bowl drought during 2024.

Expectations are higher than ever under Rhule. Cornhusker fans expect Rhule and his team to compete again for a bowl bid, while raising the victory totals higher. And it all starts with who Nebraska pursues in recruiting and in the college football transfer portal.

Dylan Raiola making a return fuels the hype for 2025. Nebraska fielded a top 20 recruiting class for 2025 — the highest under Rhule. The Cornhuskers sit at 64th right now for the 2026 rankings — though. Ole Miss is higher at No. 49. Nebraska's 2026 class even sits dead last among Big Ten teams per 247Sports.

Nebraska is predicted to go 7-5 for this coming season. But now the Ainsworth commitment should fuel more optimism for “GBR.”