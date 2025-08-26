Dylan Raiola is entering his sophomore season with Nebraska football, and the buzz around the Cornhuskers star is already immense. The Cornhuskers' quarterback draws attention for both his arm and his uncanny resemblance to Patrick Mahomes.

When asked about the comparisons, Raiola smiled and said, “I can’t get mad at God for making me look like him.” That candid line spread quickly across college football circles, putting the sophomore firmly in the spotlight.

On top of the media hype, Raiola’s value off the field is turning heads too. In fact, analysts project that he will rake in over $3 million this season through NIL deals and roster agreements. This staggering figure includes partnerships with Adidas and Panini, reflecting just how valuable he is to Nebraska football’s brand this year. Given this, it’s rare for a sophomore to command that much attention and financial clout. Even so, Raiola handles the hype with ease, never letting the off-field noise overshadow his focus on the game.

Meanwhile, he is coming off a freshman campaign where he set Nebraska records for passing yards (2,819) and completion rate (67.1%). Because of this, expectations are high that he will build on that momentum as the Cornhuskers’ leader. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen has praised Raiola’s poise, intelligence, and ability to deliver under pressure. As a result, many consider him a cornerstone for Nebraska football’s potential turnaround this season.

Furthermore, adding fuel to the fire, Nebraska football enters the season with new offensive weapons and greater cohesion up front. This gives Raiola the support he needs to flourish. Although the Patrick Mahomes talk remains amusing and flattering, Raiola’s approach is simple. He is focused on setting his own path in Lincoln, not emulating someone else.

Ultimately, if he plays up to expectations, Dylan Raiola could transform the trajectory of the Cornhuskers. In the end, the talk of a Mahomes doppelganger might soon feel secondary to the legacy he builds himself.