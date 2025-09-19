As there have been many comparisons made between Nebraska football star Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, he would speak about the similarities between the two. As Raiola leads the Nebraska football team in a showdown with Michigan, there's no denying the similar traits between him and Mahomes.

Raiola would speak with CBS Sports and was asked about the parts of Mahomes' game that he implements into his own at the college level. He would emphasise the use of his feet to make him dangerous when he gets out of the pocket, plus he mentions the baseball background the two share.

“I think just what he does with his feet, he's a pure passer. I mean, people might think he's a dual-threat, but he wants to throw the ball,” Raiola said. “He wants to stay in the pocket, but when he gets out, that's when he's dangerous. And, you know, with the similar backgrounds of, you know, playing baseball, both of us, those things kind of just pop up on the fly.”

“Yeah, I couldn't tell you why I threw it like that, what I did or I didn't throw it the way I did,” Raiola continued. “It's just kind of a reactionary thing that kind of happens through just kind of, like, visualizing and seeing things happen before it happens. And, yeah, it's fun. Like, sometimes, like, I'm by myself, like, ‘Dang, I didn't really try to do that, but I did it.'”

“He wants to stay in the pocket but when he gets out, that’s when he’s dangerous.” Dylan Raiola spoke with our @JennyDell_ about what parts of Patrick Mahomes’ game he tries to implement into his own. pic.twitter.com/QgJ71V9Rin — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 19, 2025

Nebraska football's Dylan Raiola on being a “big visualizer”

As the significance of Nebraska football's upcoming game against Michigan is huge for the state of the team, Raiola has been exceptional thus far, throwing for 829 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. One trait he spoke about with CBS Sports is his ability to be a “big visualizer.”

“It's just weird. Like, I'm a big visualizer, so I see a lot of things before it happens,” Raiola said. “And like, sometimes, like in practice, I like, may throw a ball in my left hand and throw it behind my back, like it's just something that just plays in my head, and then when it happens, it's just, like, it happens so fast you don't even think about it.”

At any rate, the unranked Cornhuskers look to stay undefeated on Saturday afternoon and upset the No. 21 Wolverines.