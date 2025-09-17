The Nebraska football team has a big one this weekend as No. 21 Michigan is coming to town. The Cornhuskers haven't won a game against a ranked team since 2016, but they have a chance to change that on Saturday. Being at home is huge, as Memorial Stadium is not an easy place to play. Just ask Colorado. The crowd was rocking last year when the Buffaloes came to town, and the Cornhuskers cruised to a victory. Quarterback Dylan Raiola wants it even louder this week.

Fortunately for Michigan, this game is not at night. The Colorado game was under the lights, and that always makes for a more raucous environment. Still, Dylan Raiola wants this crowd to be rowdier.

“I hope everyone is early and loud,” Raiola said earlier this week, according to a post from Avarie Howard. “We're always talking about raising bars and raising standards, they set a pretty high bar for the Colorado game, I want to see if we can one up that game.”

Raiola and the Cornhuskers are off to a strong start this season. They opened the year against Cincinnati, and it was shaping up to be a classic Nebraska letdown that we have seen so many times in the last decade. The Bearcats were driving late with a chance to tie or take the lead with a touchdown. They got the ball into field goal range, but then they threw an interception that sealed the game for Nebraska.

Article Continues Below

Seeing a win in a game like that was a great sign for Nebraska fans. They are so used to seeing their Cornhuskers lose those kinds of games, and it was shaping up to be another heartbreaker. Nebraska got it done.

Since then, Raiola and Nebraska have earned easy wins against Akron and Houston Christian. Now, Big Ten play is set to begin, and the Cornhuskers have a chance to show the conference that they mean business this year if they can beat Michigan.

Michigan and Nebraska will get underway at 2:30 CT on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Wolverines are currently favored by 2.5 points.