The Matt Rhule era hasn't quite kicked off just yet at Nebraska football, but the Cornhuskers are hoping that this is the year where they break out as contenders in the Big Ten. Rhule has overseen a number of incredible turnarounds in his third seasons at Temple and Baylor, and he plans on doing the same in Year 3 in Lincoln.

If that is going to be the case, there are going to have to be some changes and some major improvements from this Nebraska team. The Cornhuskers struggled mightily on offense last season with true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, causing them to bring in renowned offensive mind Dana Holgorsen midseason.

Despite the duo's struggles last season, Rhule believes that the pair is going to lead one of the best offenses in the Big Ten at Nebraska next season, according to On3 Sports.

“His body looks great,” Rhule said of Raiola. “And he and Dana [Holgorsen], I think are going to make a dynamic duo. I think we have a chance to be really special on offense.”

Raiola had an up-and-down freshman season, but he showed flashes of potential greatness in the future at times. He has strong pocket presence and feel for the game, but inconsistency in accuracy and decision making hurt him at times. Still, he was able to throw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman.

Despite the highs and lows, Rhule has been impressed with Raiola heading into Year 2 at Nebraska and is expecting big things out of his young quarterback.

“To me, it’s not about his highs being any higher. It’s about his lows not being so low,” Rhule said of the Nebraska quarterback. “It’s the same for our whole team. What I’ve loved about Dylan is the consistency he’s shown and bought into. He’s the same guy every day. He’s holding people accountable, starting with himself.”

The Big Ten is one of the most loaded conferences in college football and that should be no different next season. Nebraska football will have to be one of the best teams in the nation on both sides of the ball in order to compete, and Rhule is planning on Raiola and Holgorsen lifting the Cornhuskers' offense to that level.