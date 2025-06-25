North Carolina football is trying to close June in aggressive fashion. Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels are aiming to add layers on the college football recruiting trail. Now they've landed a former Alabama commit.

Ex-Crimson Tide safety commit Jamarrion Gordon is now Chapel Hill bound, he confirmed to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Wednesday.

“Why not go play for one of the greatest defensive coaches in the world?” Gordon told Fawcett after announcing his decision.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety was committed to the Tide for almost three months. He first chose the Tide on May 18, 2024. But backed out of his decision in July. He ended up flipping to UCF following his decision to leave ‘Bama.

But then he reopened his recruiting process in November. Now Belichick is taking in the physical defender.

North Carolina pulling off flips on recruiting trail

The eight-time Super Bowl winning coach appears to understand how recruiting works. More so in today's era. Belichick and UNC are helping pull off notable flips.

Their first flip arrived on St. Patrick's Day. Trashawn Ruffin spurned Texas A&M for the Tar Heels, earning a four-star in-state get for UNC. But the ‘Heels added more from there.

Former Oklahoma commit Will Conroy chose North Carolina instead on June 18. The Conroy flip became one win over a Southeastern Conference representative on UNC's side. Now Gordon adds to it following his back off from Alabama — even despite briefly being with UCF.

North Carolina fielded other big recruiting wins — landing Ashton Blatt away from Penn State and UCLA. The Blatt commitment arrived on June 14 in a win over two Big Ten schools.

North Carolina landed a pair of twins as well in Jayden and Zavion Griffin-Hayes. The duo helped kick off an assertive June recruiting month for UNC by verbally committing on June 5.