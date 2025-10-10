North Carolina football has had a lot of noise surrounding them this season, but maybe not as much as this week. With the rumors floating around on head coach Bill Belichick's future with the team, everyone was interested in knowing what the future would look like for the program. Those rumors were cut short by Belichick shortly after, but more news just keeps on coming.

This time, it's from fifth-year senior Caleb Hood, who announced on his Instagram that he plans on retiring.

“After much thought and prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to retire from football,” Hood wrote. “My journey at UNC has been special and I appreciate my time here. I am exited to start the next chapter and will always take my memories of Carolina with me. I want to thank Coach Belichick, Coach Kitchens and Coach Means for giving me an opportunity, as well as all my other coaches and teammates throughout my years of football for the impact they’ve all had on my life.”

Article Continues Below

Hood hadn't had the most notable season this far. In the opener against TCU, Hood had 31 rushing yards on ten carries, plus a touchdown that put them up 7-0. Since then, true freshman Demon June and transfer Benjamin Hall have taken more of the load at the position, as Hood is on the outside looking in.

Over his past four seasons in North Carolina, Hood has dealt with injuries that have kept his time on the field short. Last season, he only played in four games and was deep in the depth chart behind Omarion Hampton, Davion Gause, and Darwin Barlow.

It's uncertain what the reason was for Hood's retirement, but it seems as if he is at peace with the decision, as stated in Belichick's statement about the senior.