Bill Belichick turned heads when he decided to return to coaching after taking a year off in 2024, but rather than return to the NFL, he landed with the North Carolina Tar Heels in the world of college football. Now, Belichick is in the news quite a bit again for his divisive relationship with Jordon Hudson. As the couple continues to receive a plethora of attention, one of Belichick's former players, Devin McCourty, weighed in on their relationship.

Belichick and Hudson have received quite a bit of attention in the wake of a viral CBS interview which saw Hudson interject several times when Belichick was being asked questions. McCourty doesn't know much about Belichick's personal life, but he believes North Carolina's head coach is ready to put all this drama behind him and turn his attention towards the 2025 campaign.

“For me, my time with him, I never got to know his personal life, we talking about his girl, Jordon, and all of that,” McCourty said during an interview on 91.5 WMLN. “What I will say is, my time in playing with Bill, everything that mattered most was on the field. I think the biggest thing for him throughout his career was in the offseason when there was no football, he wanted to stay out of the limelight.”

“When we see all of this stuff coming out now, yeah, we're not used to seeing this part of Bill … He just loves ball, so when I see all of the other things happening that are kind of outside of football, we can't deny it, it is a part of it. I just think of him wanting to get away from that and just get to football.”

Devin McCourty looking forward to Bill Belichick's stint with North Carolina football

With not much going on in the world of football right now, Belichick's relationship with Hudson has become a hot topic, but McCourty thinks that will change once the team hits the field. As for McCourty, he's excited to see his former head coach in action, and he later revealed he wants to go down to Chapel Hill and visit with the team, as he's close with several members of Belichick's coaching staff, such as his son, Steve Belichick, and his former teammate Jamie Collins.

While there is some concern surrounding Belichick's tenure with North Carolina given that the team hasn't even taken the field yet and drama has begun to flare up, all of that will be forgotten if the Tar Heels go out and win under their new legendary head coach's lead. North Carolina will open their 2025 campaign when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, Sep. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.