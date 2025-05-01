There should be a lot of excitement and chatter surrounding the North Carolina football team because of the Bill Belichick hire, but there seems to be more concern surrounding the situation. The concern doesn't have anything to do with Belichick's coaching ability, but rather his relationship with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been making headlines recently after Belichick sat down with an interview with CBS. Hudson was the only person that accompanied Belichick to the interview, and the control that she has over Belichick is concerning a lot of people.

One person that has expressed concern for Belichick is Charles Barkley. The two of them have been friends for a long time, and Barkley is getting worried about the things that he is hearing.

“This is a very slippery subject for me, because Bill is one of my really good friends,” Charles Barkley said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “I'm not sure what's going on. He's been a great friend for me for a long time. We've been friends since he coached for the Browns. I think he's got to be very careful right now, this is starting to be on a very slippery slope. He's the greatest football coach ever, him and Nick Saban for college.

“Yeah, from what I'm hearing, it's starting to be a very slippery slope, and I never talk about people's personal relationship. That's another rule I got. But I will admit I'm a little concerned with some of the stuff that's going on, and I might actually reach out to him and make sure everything's good, but I am concerned.”

Charles Barkley is used to the fame and having personal things in the media, and he knows that it can be a sticky situation. He is just trying to look out for Belichick.

“I have very strict rules on things about me,” Barkley continued. “Don't ask me. No personal questions. Nobody in my family can speak. No, I'm the one who's famous. I'm the one who has to deal with all the crap. No, don't say anything, because if you say something, it just going to muddy the water. That's what I call it.

“If any family member speaks out, it's just going to muddy the water. And, yeah, I'm a little concerned. I'll admit that because you know, he's my friend, through good, bad or whatever. And I just hope everything's alright.”

Everyone is excited for the North Carolina football season to begin to see how Bill Belichick does at the college level, but now everyone is also eager to see how Jordon Hudson will be involved as well.