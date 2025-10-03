As North Carolina gears up for its ACC opener against Clemson on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, a major question mark looms at quarterback. The Tar Heels (2-2) will try to claim their first Power Four victory of the season at noon EST on ESPN against the Tigers (1-3).

According to Pete Nakos of On3, UNC quarterback Gio Lopez is listed as questionable for the Clemson matchup per the ACC injury report. Lopez sustained a right-leg injury three weeks ago during the loss to UCF and hasn't practiced much this week.

Coach Bill Belichick said Lopez’s availability will be assessed closer to game time. Belichick said his starting quarterback was working through recovery. The dual-threat quarterback is UNC's top option when healthy. However, in some appearances, backup Max Johnson has shown competency.

Lopez has completed 62.7% of his passes this season for 430 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also contributed 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, showcasing the versatility that makes him valuable to UNC's offensive scheme.

The sophomore transfer from South Alabama has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in victories over Charlotte and Richmond. His performance against Power Four competition has been challenging, but his presence alone changes how defenses approach the Tar Heels.

UNC-Clemson is a critical matchup for both programs

Article Continues Below

The injury situation couldn't come at a worse time for the Tar Heels. UNC ranks dead last in the ACC in total offense, averaging just 263 yards per game. Lopez is a dual-threat who can be crucial against a Clemson defense that wants to get back on track.

Clemson enters as a 14-point favorite despite its 1-3 record, having won the last six meetings between these programs dating back to 2011. The Tigers, once the preseason ACC favorite, are reeling from three losses in their first four games.

Both offenses have struggled mightily this season, ranking near the bottom of the conference in scoring. This matchup features two teams searching for answers and momentum in conference play.

If Lopez can't go, Johnson will get the nod for UNC's first ACC game under Belichick. UNC's injury report also lists offensive lineman Aidan Banfield as questionable, while several linebackers and tight ends are ruled out. Wide receiver Chris Culliver and running back Caleb Hood are probable for Saturday's contest.

This game could set the tone for both teams' seasons as they try to turn things around and keep their bowl hopes alive after rough starts.