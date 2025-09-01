What is there left for Bill Belichick to accomplish? In the eyes of many, the North Carolina football head coach has nothing left to prove, considering all the rings he won during his incredible coaching career in the NFL.

But Belichick's hunger for success apparently can't be quenched by all the Super Bowls he has won, as he continues to search for more, this time in the college ranks.

“For a man who has won eight Super Bowls, he thinks he hasn't won any,” North Carolina general manager Michael Lombard said of Belichick, per John Talty of CBS Sports. “He's working for the next one.”

At North Carolina, Belichick has a clear football purpose, and that's to help the Tar Heels become an elite program. North Carolina is far from such a status at the moment, but it is also the only school in the land to be coached by someone who's won eight Super Bowls. His immense football knowledge is to be cherished, and the Tar Heels can consider themselves blessed to be under the tutelage of a football savant who many believe is the greatest coach in the history of the sport.

However, the professional and collegiate environments of football differ significantly from each other, and it remains to be seen just how much of his coaching pedigree in the NFL will translate into success with North Carolina. The Tar Heels are also in a new chapter of their program after spending the last six seasons with Mack Brown at the helm.

In 2024, the Tar Heels went 6-7, but scored a bowl game invite for the sixth year in a row.

In any case, Belichick and the Tar Heels are set to begin their 2025 season this Monday night, when North Carolina faces off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.