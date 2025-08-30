Nick Saban is fully confident that Bill Belichick will have success as North Carolina's head football coach in 2025.

While acknowledging the struggles that come with taking over a new program, the seven-time national champion predicted that Belichick would become a successful college football coach on ESPN's College Gameday. Saban said he believes Belichick's biggest “strength” would translate to the NCAA level.

“Bill's strength as a coach, to me, is developing players,” Saban said. “How you engage with them, how you inspire them, how you influence them, how you impact their development to improve. It's very difficult to do when you have that many new players in this short a time to get ready for a season and get ready for a game. He's gonna have success at North Carolina.”

Saban and Belichick both know a thing or two about winning, regardless of which level. Both coaches are viewed as arguably the greatest of all time, with Saban dominating college football, while Belichick simultaneously led the New England Patriots' dynasty in the NFL.

However, despite his proven track record, Belichick had never been a college football coach before accepting the job at North Carolina. The 73-year-old has spent his entire previous career in the NFL before shockingly coming out of retirement to dive headfirst into the chaotic world of college football, characterized by the unpredictable NIL and transfer portal scene.

While several previous veteran head coaches could not handle the changing of the guard, Belichick has embraced the challenge with open arms. Since taking over for the Tar Heels, Belichick has constructed one of the program's most talented rosters in recent years.

North Carolina begins 2025 college football season against TCU

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 inside the Kenan Football Center.
Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bill Belichick and North Carolina will not get a softball to warm up with in their 2025 college football season debut. The Tar Heels open the year in a prime-time matchup on Labor Day against TCU.

Neither the Horned Frogs nor the Tar Heels were particularly at their standard level in 2024, and both endured significant turnover in the offseason. Both teams lost their leading rushers and leading receivers from the 2024 season, and North Carolina will also replace its starting quarterback.

The unknowns of both programs set the table for a compelling matchup, but oddsmakers give TCU the early edge. Sonny Dykes' squad opened as a 3.5-point favorite to begin the season 1-0 and hand Belichick his first loss as a college football coach.

More NCAA Football News
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day reacts after his putt on 18 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on May 28, 2025.
Dave Portnoy drops eye-opening Ryan Day, Ohio State-Michigan claimTim Crean ·
Fans hold signs in support of Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium.
Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian’s heartfelt message for Lee CorsoJosh Davis ·
Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer surprises Dave Portnoy with a Buckeyes jersey as a welcome on Big Noon Kickoff.
Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer hilariously gifts Dave Portnoy Buckeyes jerseyYasmin Edañol ·
Lee Corso on the ESPN College Gameday set at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl.
College football news: Lee Corso banner goes viral on College GamedayZachary Draves ·
Ohio State Buckeye head coach Ryan Day addresses his team after the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Ohio State’s Ryan Day gets 100% real on dealing with pressureCaleb Nixon ·
Texas Longhorns football quarterback Arch Manning (16) smiles after scoring a touch down as the Texas Longhorns take on Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Texas’ Arch Manning immediately gets ‘overrated’ chants at Ohio StateTim Crean ·