At long last, the Bill Belichick era in North Carolina will begin. On Monday, the North Carolina football team will host TCU in a massive game on ESPN with a ton of eyeballs expected to be focused on Belichick's first game as a college head coach.

After moving on from Mack Brown, North Carolina surprisingly hired Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, marking a new chapter in his career. While his off-the-field stuff with girlfriend Jordon Hudson took a lot of headlines in the offseason, that can be put to the side with the 2025 season finally here.

With the new era kicking off in Chapel Hill, a flurry of celebrities, former athletes and North Carolina alums are expected to be on site with NBA legend Michael Jordan as the headliner, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Here are some of the big names who will be at the game:

  • Michael Jordan
  • Mia Hamm
  • Julius Peppers
  • Lawrence Taylor
  • Eric Church
  • Chase Rice
  • Blake Snell

In 2024, North Carolina finished just 6-7, but the buzz around the program is arguably at an all-time high with Belichick taking over and revamping the coaching staff and recruiting front in just a matter of months.

Prior to Week 1, Belichick named South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez as the starting quarterback, beating out returnee Max Johnson.

However, TCU is no slouch as the Horned Frogs finished 9-4 last season with a win over Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl, so it is a tough task for Belichick and the Tar heels in the first game of the season.

Still, some have high hopes for North Carolina with the legendary NFL coach roaming around on the sidelines, and with plenty of big names watching this one, the pressure could be on for the program as the 2025 season kicks off on Monday night.

More NCAA Football News
North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick with former Tar Heels basketball coach Roy Williams before the game at Dean E. Smith Center.
GM reveals North Carolina football HC Bill Belichick’s wild Super Bowl mindsetRexwell Villas ·
Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken acknowledges the Corps of Cadets after a double-overtime loss against the Tarleton State Texans at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Video shows Army football sophomore safety rescuing man from burning carMatt Wadleigh ·
Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) is ejected for targeting against New Mexico during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Michigan Football LB Jaishawn Barham’s targeting suspension upheald for 1st half of Oklahoma gameJackson Stone ·
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Texas football’s Steve Sarkisian destroyed for awful game plan vs. Ohio StateZachary Weinberger ·
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) reacts after a play against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Ex-Alabama football QB exposes program’s biggest flaw after FSU meltdownPreston Byers ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
The College Football Playoff ‘problem’ for Alabama, Texas, Clemson after Week 1 lossesMatt Wadleigh ·