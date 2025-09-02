Kirk Herbstreit found himself at the center of a viral firestorm after a hot mic captured him during North Carolina football’s disastrous season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night. With Bill Belichick’s highly anticipated debut already drawing scrutiny, the ESPN analyst’s unfiltered remark added a harsh spotlight to an already forgettable night.

The six-second clip surfaced in the fourth quarter of the blowout, just as the Tar Heels trailed 41–14. As the ESPN broadcast returned from a commercial break, a voice presumed to be Herbstreit was caught on air—and it didn’t take long for the moment to go viral. Barstool Sports posted the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the exact moment Herbstreit slipped.

“They’re bad”

“They’re bad” Kirk Herbstreit got caught on the hot mic! pic.twitter.com/jv7W5rInBr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The post racked up more than 871,000 views, 15,000 likes, and hundreds of replies—many from frustrated fans who found no fault in the statement.

The timing of the comment, paired with UNC’s unraveling on the field, created a perfect storm for online backlash. Viewers didn’t just hear a mistake—they heard what many were already thinking as the game spiraled out of control.

From a performance standpoint, the Tar Heels gave Herbstreit little reason to be optimistic. Despite an early touchdown, they surrendered 41 unanswered points. The final score—TCU 48, UNC 14—marked the most points ever allowed by a Belichick-coached team. UNC finished with just 222 total yards, committed three turnovers, and rushed for just 50 yards. The” they’re bad” comment reflected what many fans were watching unfold in real time.

As the voice of college football for nearly three decades, the former Ohio State quarterback is known for his sharp analysis and unfiltered takes. While he's no stranger to viral moments, this one hit differently—largely because it came during Belichick’s highly anticipated collegiate head coaching debut after decades of NFL dominance.

The stakes were always going to be high with Belichick’s arrival, but few expected such a brutal introduction to the college game. His UNC debut was supposed to inspire hope. Instead, it inspired memes, skepticism, and biting one-liners that may define the season’s narrative if things don’t turn around quickly.