Bill Belichick grew used to kicking off football season during Labor Day week under the primetime lights. Especially when entering the season as defending champion with the New England Patriots. But Monday brings a different feel — as he leads North Carolina football against TCU.

Words many never thought they'd type out will be pounded out soon: Belichick makes his college football head coaching debut. With TCU football awaiting the legendary coach.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner stunned many by accepting the open Tar Heels job back in Dec. 2024. UNC swooped in its biggest fish ever to lead the ‘Heels.

Monday's showdown inside Kenan Memorial Stadium rises as one of the more highly-anticipated games for the coach's illustrious career. And across college football's week one slate. But will Belichick start out 1-0? Time for some bold predictions.

Bill Belichick will use familiar blueprint vs. TCU

More so defensively. Especially facing a vaunted “Spread-to-run” system from Sonny Dykes.

Belichick no longer will deal with modernized NFL offenses on a weekly basis. Although one exception is the future battle with Stanford as he'll face another ex-NFL coach in Frank Reich.

But he's still game-planning against a system that's big on ball control and quick hit passes.

Belichick will tap into a scheme near identical to what Matt Patricia threw on Texas Saturday. The new Ohio State defensive coordinator silenced the Arch Manning hype with a mammoth defensive clinic. Patricia disguised his coverages on the back end. But also noticeably plugged linebacker Arvell Reese as a defensive lineman. Turning to him to throw stunts and unorthodox fronts that rattled Manning.

He also took advantage of the versatility of Caleb Downs at safety. Belichick will attempt to disguise and dismantle with his own scheme. Which Patricia learned from via the UNC head coach during their Patriots run together.

Transfer must carry North Carolina, Bill Belichick early

Belichick adjusting to the CFB climate isn't the only highly scrutinized topic. Same with a College Football Transfer Portal addition making his own UNC debut.

Gio Lopez arrived to Chapel Hill in April as the first key veteran addition for the new ‘Heels leader. The former South Alabama dual-threat will need to carry this offense.

Belichick and UNC are dealing with questions abound on that side of the ball. This unit would've become strengthened by the return of Omarion Hampton. But the RB1 is off to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Freddie Kitchens retains play-calling duties for UNC. Kitchens favors misdirection plays to keep defenses on their heels. While also hitting secondaries with rub and wheel routes. But he's got a new-look skills group — meaning he may scale back on airing it out.

Lopez is the perfect runner to ease into life without Hampton. And keep TCU on its own toes. But he's the player who must set the tone inside the Tar Heels' home venue — even in his debut.

First CFB game will be close for Bill Belichick

The Horned Frogs are favored. But only by 3.5-points ahead of Monday.

TCU holds the edge in experienced QB behind center with Josh Hoover. Who additionally brings familiarity with his own weapons.

This becomes a defensive battle — which treks up Belichick's alleyway. But Hoover's composure and arm will give Belichick's defense fits. TCU slightly takes the win and spoils Belichick's debut 23-17.