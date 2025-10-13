The 2025 North Carolina football season has been awful. There were so many expectations about what North Carolina could potentially be this season after they hired Bill Belichick. However, the team has looked lifeless in games against power conference teams and has been engulfed in off-the-field distractions, which have only gotten louder as the season continues.

Former college football head coach and current college football analyst Rick Neuheisel said on Monday's episode of “The Dan Patrick Show” that this will be Bill Belichick's last stop coaching, regardless of how it ends in Chapel Hill. North Carolina has ensured that he is not going anywhere this season despite the struggles and rumors, but it's hard to see him lasting much longer, and hard to see him leaving to go back to the NFL.

Neuheisel elaborated more, saying, “I can't imagine this going much longer if what we're seeing continues. And we're a very average to below-average team on the field. It doesn't look like they're having any fun. It doesn't look inspired; the coach is taking breaks in the middle of the season. I asked a couple of guys I know who played for Coach Belichick if he would ever take little vacations during a bye week. He says that the car was parked in that parking lot 24/7, where he lived. I don't see this as something both sides will say can continue.”

Patrick asked if a team like the Dolphins would take a chance on Belichick, and Neuheisel shut it down and said he doesn't see it.

“I can't imagine somebody can go and get Bill Belichick at this age, given what we just saw,” Neuheisel said. “And the guy who said no distractions has been a distraction with a capital D.”

Rick Neuheisel told Dan Patrick that Belichick will be gone after this season. He does not buy Belichick and athletic director Bubba Cunningham's statements about him staying and being committed to the program. He thinks that at the end of the year, there will be a mutual agreement to part ways and start over for the Tar Heels.