The North Carolina Tar Heels football program recently suspended one of its assistant coaches on Tuesday due to extra benefits allegations. On Thursday, the University issued an official statement regarding the decision.

Reports indicate that North Carolina plans to keep Armond Hawkins, the assistant coach involved in the allegations, on leave while the Department of Athletics continues its investigation, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports.

“North Carolina assistant coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended for violating NCAA rules related to extra benefits,” said the program. “He will remain on leave as the Department of Athletics further investigates other potential actions detrimental to the team and University.”

Article Continues Below

Hawkins, who works as the Tar Heels' cornerbacks coach, allegedly gave one of the players' family members sideline passes to a North Carolina football game. The news comes amid the ongoing drama between the program and head coach Bill Belichick, as the longtime coach was recently involved in rumors about a contract buyout with the Tar Heels.

Despite the drama, Belichick and the North Carolina football program claimed that they are remaining committed to one another. The Tar Heels are 2-3 through Belichick's first five games as head coach. His time with the program has been filled with outside noise, as his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has made headlines about her potential role with the program.

It's been nothing short of a hot mess for North Carolina, but for now, the team is doing everything it can to focus on the season at hand. We'll see the Tar Heels in action in Week 7 when they take on the California Golden Bears.