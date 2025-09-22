The Notre Dame football team finally found its stride in Week 3, defeating Purdue 56-30 to notch its first win of the season.

The result lifted the Fighting Irish to 1-2 and allowed head coach Marcus Freeman to reset the tone after a rocky start. Following the game, Freeman stressed the need for trust, both in the game plan and among teammates, as the foundation for building resilience.

That theme will be tested immediately, with Freeman confirming that star cornerback Leonard Moore remains questionable for this weekend’s trip to Arkansas, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Moore’s absence has loomed large in a defense that has yet to find stability, making his potential return pivotal as Notre Dame braces for a tough SEC opponent.

Freeman acknowledged that while the offense has begun to click, the defense remains a work in progress. He backed defensive coordinator Chris Ash, insisting the issues lie more in execution than in playcalling, according to Irish Illustrated on X, formerly Twitter.

“If I thought we weren’t calling the game the right way… I know the definition of insanity. That’s not the issue,” Freeman said.

He pointed to accountability as the key, describing players as either “fight or flight”, with the right path being to own mistakes, correct them, and continue pushing forward.

The head coach emphasized the need to start faster on defense, not waiting until halftime to make adjustments.

He also noted that while the Irish limited Purdue’s rushing attack in the third quarter and pressured the quarterback effectively, consistency across all four quarters remains elusive.

Article Continues Below

Missed assignments in zone coverage and technique lapses in man defense continue to create explosive plays, and Freeman made clear that Notre Dame cannot lean on the absence of Moore as an excuse.

Freeman also praised individuals like Dallas Golden, who shifted to nickel and earned snaps through his preparation.

At the same time, he acknowledged that quarterback Taylen Green and the Arkansas offense present a unique challenge that will require a mix of disguises and relentless pressure to contain.

Ultimately, Freeman admitted that the Irish are still searching for balance. The offense showed progress against Purdue, but the defense must grow into its identity to avoid splintering under adversity.

Whether or not Leonard Moore plays this week could heavily influence that trajectory.

The victory over Purdue restored momentum, but consistency remains the demand. Freeman’s message of trust in coaches, teammates, and the process will determine whether the Notre Dame football team's season takes a positive turn or stalls again against another high-level opponent.