The Dallas Cowboys are betting big that Quinnen Williams can help save their season. The former New York Jets defensive tackle was traded to Dallas ahead of the NFL trade deadline. He gives the Cowboys one of the league’s best interior defenders ahead of a crucial Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. While it's likely Williams makes his Dallas debut in that primetime spotlight, the timing could not be more critical for a 3-5-1 team desperate to fix a collapsing defense.

The Cowboys acquired Williams in a blockbuster deal. Dallas sent a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the Jets. Dallas will ship the higher of its two 2027 first-rounders—either its own or the Green Bay pick acquired in the Micah Parsons trade. It is a steep price for Williams, a three-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro. But it reflects the Cowboys’ urgency to contend.

The Cowboys are committed to building a winner ahead of MNF

Article Continues Below

Williams has been dominant since being drafted third overall in 2019. He's recorded 40 sacks and more than 280 quarterback pressures over six and a half seasons. His ability to disrupt both the run and pass immediately strengthens a Cowboys front that ranks near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories. Dallas is allowing 397.4 yards and 30.8 points per game through nine weeks, marks that have erased an otherwise explosive offense led by Dak Prescott.

Owner Jerry Jones said the team is committed to building a winner, and on Tuesday’s twin trades. The first being Williams from the Jets, and the second being linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals. Both signal a full defensive overhaul. Williams joins fellow first-rounder Kenny Clark on a rebuilt interior line. On paper, it looks like one of the NFL’s most imposing units.

If Williams plays Monday night, it would mark the first step in a late-season push to stabilize the Cowboys’ defense. If not, the focus shifts to integrating him during the upcoming bye week. Either way, Dallas now holds one of the league’s premier defensive pieces. Perhaps it's enough for a final chance to salvage its season.