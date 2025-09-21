Notre Dame football earned its first win of the season by defeating Purdue football 56-30 on Saturday. The result improved the Fighting Irish to 1-2 and gave head coach Marcus Freeman a chance to reset the tone. Freeman delivered a clear message in his postgame comments. He urged his players to stay calm and trust both the plan and the personnel. By stressing calm and trust, Freeman revealed the identity he wants this team to embrace moving forward.

The defense faced several moments of pressure during the Purdue football game. The Boilermakers found ways to move the ball, but Freeman reminded his group not to waver. “You can’t panic,” he said. “You got to trust the game plan that you have and trust the guys you have out there.” It was a direct call for composure and confidence. For a team that dropped its first two contests, building belief within the unit may be just as important as making adjustments.

Notre Dame also played without kicker Noah Burnette, who was sidelined with an injury. His absence forced changes in the special teams plan, but the Irish still produced a complete effort. Scoring 56 points gave the defense room to breathe. Yet Freeman made it clear that execution on that side of the ball remains a priority. He emphasized that trust means following assignments and leaning on teammates when challenges arise.

The win over Purdue did not erase the frustration of an 0-2 start. It did, however, create momentum and reminded the roster of its potential. For Freeman, the message after the game was not just about tactics. It was about mindset. He stressed the value of staying steady, even when mistakes happen. That theme will carry into the weeks ahead as Notre Dame football looks to climb back toward contention.

Notre Dame football has plenty of work left, but Saturday provided proof that progress is possible. The Fighting Irish delivered a much-needed spark by routing Purdue, and Marcus Freeman now faces the challenge of turning that energy into consistency as the season unfolds. Can Notre Dame flip the script after the big win?