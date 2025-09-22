Notre Dame football finally found its rhythm in Week 3, defeating Purdue 56-30 to secure its first win of the season. The victory gave head coach Marcus Freeman a chance to reset the narrative after a rocky 0-2 start.

In his postgame comments, Freeman stressed the importance of trust, urging his players to remain calm under pressure and rely on both the game plan and their teammates.

For a group searching for consistency, Freeman’s message went beyond tactics; it was about building belief and resilience.

That theme will be tested again this week. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed that star cornerback Leonard Moore is questionable for the upcoming game at Arkansas, per Adam Rittenberg.

Moore missed the Purdue matchup and remains a key piece of a defense that has struggled to find its footing early in the season. His availability will be critical as the Irish prepare for a challenging SEC opponent.

Moore’s absence against Purdue forced adjustments in the secondary, but Notre Dame’s offense provided enough firepower to mask the defensive issues.

Still, Freeman emphasized that trust also means discipline and execution on defense, areas that will need sharper focus moving forward.

Arkansas presents a far greater test than Purdue, and the Irish cannot afford breakdowns if they want to string together wins and climb back into relevance.

Momentum from the Purdue game can only carry so far. The Irish know that consistency is the true measure of progress, and Freeman has made it clear he expects his team to meet the standard of Notre Dame football regardless of who is available.

Moore’s status may dictate the game plan, but the broader challenge lies in whether the defense can rise to the occasion after giving up too many explosive plays in its first three contests.

College football analyst Joel Klatt recently underscored the reality facing Notre Dame: the Irish must essentially win out to even stay in the

College Football Playoff conversation. Sitting at 1-2, with losses to Miami and Texas A&M, there is no margin for error.

Joel Klatt called Notre Dame one of the best two-loss teams in the country, but admitted that talent alone will not overcome their position in the standings. Wins have to come now, and keep coming.

Notre Dame’s demanding independent schedule offers little room to breathe, with rivals like USC still ahead.

For Freeman, the job is twofold: improve a defense that has been inconsistent and rally a team that must believe it can recover from an early-season hole. Moore’s health could play a pivotal role in whether that turnaround takes root.