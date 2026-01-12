Notre Dame finished the season at 10-2, but missed the College Football Playoff. The Irish had been quiet in the College Football Transfer Portal until today, when Notre Dame brought in players from Ohio State and Alabama. Now, the Irish have added another player in the portal, bringing in a former Michigan corner.

True freshman cornerback Jayden Sanders has committed to Notre Dame, per Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Sanders was a four-star recruit out of Kilgore High School in Kilgore, Texas. He has multiple offers out of high school, including Kansas State, Texas Tech, TCU, Michigan State, and Michigan. The defensive back ultimately decided on Michigan and saw immediate playing time. He appeared in 13 games in 2025 with the Wolverines, racking up 23 tackles. He also had a pass break-up and a 74 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Notre Dame was great on defense this season, finishing ninth in the nation in opponent points per game while also 16th in opponent yards per game. Furthermore, they were ninth against the run and 49th against the pass.

The Irish could also need some help in their secondary, although both Christian Gray and Leonard Moore are expected back in the fold this upcoming season. The team will still need depth pieces who could start in the future, which is exactly what Sanders is.

The Irish have already lost defensive back help in the transfer portal, as Karson Hobbs has moved to Florida State, and Cree Thomas is off to Colorado. Meanwhile, the Irish have added another defensive back in the portal earlier in the day. DJ McKinney has committed to Notre Dame, coming in from Colorado.

Notre Dame had been quiet in the transfer portal, and now it is starting to pick up steam. They will likely continue to be active as Notre Dame looks to return to the playoffs in 2026.