College football podcaster Joel Klatt thinks that Notre Dame is one of the best 0-2 teams to ever take the field. Klatt thinks though that despite their talent, the Fighting Irish have a very slim chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Klatt says wins have to come right away for this team, and they have to keep coming.

“9-3 with those losses and what's left on that schedule is not going to get them in, so they do have to run the table,” Klatt said on his show.

Notre Dame has had several advocates this season, including Nick Saban. The Fighting Irish are in a hole after losing to Miami and Texas A&M.

Notre Dame football's schedule isn't easy this year

Notre Dame has to play several games this season against quality teams. Since the school plays as an independent in football, the Fighting Irish try to load as many games as possible with quality opponents. There are also long-standing rivalries on the slate, like USC.

Notre Dame's defense has been a letdown. Last season, the Fighting Irish made the national championship game due to having one of the best defenses in college football. This year the squad is struggling, as Notre Dame allowed 488 total yards to Texas A&M.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman says he is working with his defense to correct it.

“I spend a lot of time with our defense, that's obviously where my background is, and I'll continuously do it,” Freeman said, per ESPN. “Will I spend more time? Maybe. If that's what's necessary, I will, I'll spend more time there. I'm going to do whatever it takes to make sure that we improve and we have a performance that we believe is the standard for Notre Dame football.”

Freeman said the defense is giving up way too many big plays.

“We've had to figure out why those explosive plays occurred,” Freeman added. “I could get up here and say it's execution, and it is. But what does a lack of execution come down to? … It falls on us as coaches to make sure our guys can execute.”

Notre Dame football plays Purdue on Saturday, in a must-win game. The Fighting Irish remain ranked at no. 24, in the Associated Press College Football poll.