Notre Dame is 0-2, and head football coach Marcus Freeman isn't ready to panic. He just isn't happy with how his team has arrived at this point.

“We got to become a more consistent team,” he said on Monday, per Tyler Horka of On3. “And that starts with being more consistent individuals…The only way we become more consistent is to refuse to tolerate habits that aren't up to the standard of our program.”

The Fighting Irish have lost two close ones to start the 2025 season, first a 27-24 defeat at Miami, then most recently a 41-40 home heartbreaker to Texas A&M.

“I'm as confident in this group of young people and these coaches as I was before Week 1,” he added. “They're going to make sure this thing goes in the right direction.”

With their most recent loss, the Irish plummeted in the most recent AP Poll to No. 24 after starting the season at No. 6.

“You’ve got to go to work and practice and get better,” Freeman added, per the AP. “We’re 0-2. So what do you control? You control getting better and getting ready for the next one. I can’t sit here and dwell on being 0-2 as much as I need to dwell on how do we find ways to improve.”

On Saturday, it was the team's defense that was most to blame for the loss as Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Le'Veon Moss also ran for 81 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns.

Even in the loss, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr had a strong effort, completing 20 of 32 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. And while the Notre Dame running game found the end zone three more times, it just wasn't enough to outlast a Texas A&M team that was able to match them play for play.

Notre Dame will look to get its first win of the season this coming Saturday against Purdue at home.