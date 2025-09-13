Former college football coach Nick Saban made a bold prediction on Saturday, about the Notre Dame football team. Saban thinks Notre Dame will win their remaining games and make the College Football Playoff this season.

“Marcus Freeman is the man that will bring [Notre Dame Football to the playoffs],” Saban said Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay.

pic.twitter.com/jN9Fx2ylO1 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Notre Dame had a similar type of run last year. Despite losing early in the 2024 season to Northern Illinois, the Fighting Irish were able to string wins together the rest of the way and make the CFP. Notre Dame football lost the national championship game to Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish are 0-1 on the season in 2025, after losing their season opener to Miami.

Notre Dame football has a hill to climb to reach the CFP

Notre Dame will likely have to win out in order to make the CFP this season. Since the Fighting Irish play as an independent in football, the squad can ill-afford a second loss on the campaign.

The Fighting Irish are having to replace several starters from last year's team, including quarterback Riley Leonard. Leonard moved on to the NFL. Notre Dame now has CJ Carr at quarterback. Against Miami, Carr threw for 221 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame's defense struggled against Miami. The Fighting Irish allowed 324 total yards to the Hurricanes, including 205 passing yards. The squad will have to see improvement on the defensive side of the ball moving forward.

The Fighting Irish have a tough schedule, including meetings with two SEC teams. The squad also has to go on the road to play ACC schools Pittsburgh and Boston College. USC is also on the schedule, but that game is in South Bend.

“Notre Dame is going to win out,” Saban added.

Notre Dame plays Texas A&M on Saturday. Time will tell if Saban's prediction for this team is correct.