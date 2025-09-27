The Notre Dame football team is trying to stay alive in the race for a College Football Playoff berth. The Fighting Irish are 1-2, with a big road game Saturday at Arkansas. Notre Dame is going in with some injury issues. Fighting Irish defensive back Leonard Moore is questionable for the game, per ESPN.

“I've been told he is a game-time decision,” Pete Thamel said, on College GameDay Saturday.

Here’s our ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ hit with updates on Tacario Davis, Leonard Moore and Caden Durham. Also, heartfelt congratulations to ⁦@ReceDavis⁩ and his family on his daughter’s wedding this weekend. pic.twitter.com/CMcf64o2U0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Moore has been battling through injuries in recent weeks. Notre Dame, who has struggled on defense this year, would clearly love to have him in the secondary.

“I don’t know if I’m overly optimistic that he’s gonna be able to go,” Coach Marcus Freeman said Saturday, per College Football reporter Matt Fortuna.

Notre Dame and Arkansas play in Fayetteville at 12:00 ET. The Razorbacks are 2-2 on the season, and trying to avenge a bad loss to Memphis.

Notre Dame needs a win on Saturday

The Fighting Irish lost two heartbreaking games to start the season. Notre Dame dropped contests to Miami and Texas A&M. Notre Dame lost to the Aggies in the last few minutes of the contest, after muffing an extra point attempt earlier in the game. The Fighting Irish also allowed 488 total yards in the contest.

The squad got back in the win column in their last game against Purdue. Notre Dame's defense played better against Purdue, but the pass defense struggled. That is one of the reasons why the team would love to have Moore on the field Saturday.

This season, Moore has posted three total tackles. He has an interception, as well as two passes defended. He missed the Purdue game due to his injury.

Notre Dame football was picked by many analysts this season to make the College Football Playoff. One of those people is Nick Saban. The Fighting Irish's chances are hanging by a thread, and one more loss will surely be the end of those hopes.

Notre Dame fans hope the Fighting Irish can come up with a key victory on Saturday.