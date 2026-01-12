The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office will not file charges against Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman, per WSBT 22's Bennett Wise. An assistant wrestling coach at a local high school accused the 40-year-old of committing battery at a wrestling tournament. The university stood behind Freeman from the jump and can now press forward knowing that its most prominent leader will not face legal consequences for the alleged exchange.

The incident is said to have occurred near the exit doors of the Mishawaka High School gymnasium. The complainant, three-time All-American wrestler Chris Fleeger, told police that Freeman gave him a “two-handed push.” After investigating the claim, the prosecutor's office does not wish to proceed any further.

“Based on a review of all of the evidence, the State would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred,” an official statement reads. “While the evidence suggests that a touching may have occurred, an inadvertent touching is not sufficient. The State is therefore declining to file any criminal charges.”

Article Continues Below

Freeman, who was in attendance to see his son compete, can now direct his attention to recruiting players. His 2025 ended in rough fashion after the Fighting Irish were left out of the 12-team College Football Playoff, and his 2026 did not start much better. Now, however, the five-year HC is hoping to build momentum once again.

Marcus Freeman would arguably be one of the most sought-after candidates in the NFL coaching cycle if he decided to leave South Bend, but the former Ohio State linebacker is seemingly determined to launch the program back into national title contention. Legal charges could have interfered with that ultimate quest. He will move forward and try to keep the focus on Notre Dame football.