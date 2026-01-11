The Notre Dame football program is currently in the midst of what could be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the program. The Fighting Irish are coming off a 2025 season in which they finished the year 10-2 but were ultimately left out of the playoff field in favor of the Miami Hurricanes, who have vindicated that decision by making it to the national championship game.

Recently, there has been some buzz about potential interest that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been getting from some teams in the NFL, and now, NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network has added some more fuel to that fire.

“Marcus Freeman put out a statement saying 2026, run it back, go Irish, and every team that covets him, has an opening, and views him as highly as they do basically ignored that. My understanding is that Marcus Freeman did receive a contract adjustment, not extension, adjustment, from Notre Dame for his agreement to stay. These teams that view him highly still believe there is a chance that he comes to the NFL. They still believe he is a top tier candidate,” said Rapoport, via a video posted to his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Notre Dame fans will certainly hope that Freeman was serious when he reiterated his commitment to staying with the Irish earlier this year.

Last year, Notre Dame made it all the way to the national championship game under Freeman's direction before bowing out against the Ohio State Buckeyes, while in 2025, the team's season-opening two losses to Miami and Texas A&M were too much to overcome.

In any case, at least for the time being, it seems that Freeman is content with staying in South Bend for the foreseeable future, regardless of how much NFL teams may try to lure him away.