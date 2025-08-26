The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for a huge matchup right out of the gate in the 2025 college football season. Ohio State football is scheduled to take on No. 1 Texas Longhorns in a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, with the clash taking place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, this time around.

However, one notable person who seems unlikely to watch the game in person is Barstool Sports founder and Fox Sports analyst Dave Portnoy. Ohio State is reportedly banning Portnoy, who attended Michigan University, from being on the campus, per Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports.

Wrote Glasspiegel: “Ohio State is barring Barstool Sports from campus and its founder Dave Portnoy from entering Ohio Stadium for the school’s huge opening-week matchup against Texas on Saturday, sources told Front Office Sports.”

Portnoy will still be able to do his duties for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, but because of the ban, he will not be part of the broadcast team inside the stadium after the game.

The outspoken Portnoy didn't take much time before putting up a reaction to the news of his ban. Portnoy simply reposted Front Office Sports' X (formerly Twitter) post and added a photo of himself wearing sunglasses and sporting a fake mustache, as though to send a message that he plans to infiltrate The Horseshoe by going undercover.

Adding to the fun (or strangeness) of it all was controversial former Michigan Wolverines football staffer Connor Stalions' offer to buy tickets for Portnoy.

“You need tickets?” Stallions asked in a a comment to Portnoy's post.

It remains to be seen if Ohio State will have a change of heart and give Portnoy access to the stadium. There is surely still time for the school to make such a decision, but in any case, the ban has already become a viral talking point on social media.

Ohio State football enters the 2025 season as the defending national champions after winning four games in a row in the last campaign's CFP. They defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks and Texas before taking down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship Game.