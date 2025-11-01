The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes pulled off a big 38-14 Week 10 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. It was a close contest through the first half before the Buckeyes pulled away in the second half. In the fourth quarter, the offense managed to hammer the final nail in the coffin thanks to a wild one-handed touchdown catch from wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

With the ball on the 11-yard line on Penn State's side of the field, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin threw a pass up the middle toward Smith. However, the ball got tipped at the line of scrimmage, causing the ball to jump up into the air. The 19-year-old wideout made a brilliant play and somehow hauled it in with one hand despite being covered by a defender.

JEREMIAH SMITH MAKES AN INSANE GRAB FOR THE TOUCHDOWN

Jeremiah Smith was a difference-maker for Ohio State once again. The sophomore wide receiver ended the contest with six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdown grabs. His numbers today elevate his 2025-26 season stats to 55 receptions (leads Big Ten), 725 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns (nine receiving). The Buckeyes' star wideout is seemingly on pace to record better numbers than he did in his freshman year.

Ohio State adds another win under its belt with just four games remaining in the season. It appears the program is well on its way to a College Football Playoff appearance once again, as the team hopes to win a second consecutive national championship.

However, Jeremiah Smith and his teammates still have some work to do well before the postseason. The next time we'll see Ohio State in action will be in Week 11 when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers.