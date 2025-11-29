Coming off a 15-point loss to Oregon, USC was hoping to get multiple players back from injury for its final regular season game against UCLA. The Trojans had a long-shot hope that running back Waymond Jordan and safety Bishop Fitzgerald would return in Week 14, but got negative last-minute updates for both.

Neither Jordan nor Fitzgerald, who were both out in Week 13, is expected to return for the rivalry game, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

USC had a slim hope for Fitzgerald, who only missed the one game against Oregon. Fitzgerald has 51 tackles, one sack, five interceptions and one touchdown on the year and was named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist in October, though he did not make the final cut.

Jordan, however, has been out since the Trojans beat Michigan on Oct. 11. The star running back had surgery to address an ankle injury suffered in the game, which was initially feared to be season-ending.

Fitzgerald and Jordan headline a semi-concerning injury report for Lincoln Riley to navigate. USC will also be without Eli Sanders, who has also been out since the Michigan game, and offensive linemen Killian O'Connor and Elijah Paige.

Jordan's delayed return aligns former walk-on King Miller to make his sixth consecutive start. Miller is averaging 99.5 rushing yards per game since his 158-yard outburst against Michigan.

Fitzgerald's absence likely opens up another start for sophomore Kennedy Urlacher. The Notre Dame transfer will rotate in the secondary with Kamari Ramsey and Christian Pierce.

USC enters Week 13 with an 8-3 record, having already secured a bowl game berth, but remains far out of play for the Big Ten title game. The Trojans seek their second consecutive victory over UCLA, which enters the matchup on a four-game skid.