Ohio State football secured “family ties” on Sunday night. The younger brother of famed wide receiver Jeremiah Smith spurned Miami for the Buckeyes on the college football recruiting trail.

Angelo Smith ended his recruitment early, choosing his brother's team over the No. 2 team in the land. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals posted the younger Smith's recruiting graphic with the words “family ties” emblazoned boldly.

This Smith also stars at the prep alma mater of the Buckeyes' WR1 Chaminade-Madonna. The 2027 prospect is shorter compared to the 6-foot-3 talent — as he stands at only 5-foot-8.

The three-star Smith has delivered his best production so far on defense with two breakups and an interception. Oklahoma State and Georgia Southern were in the final mix too.

Jeremiah Smith made Ohio State history this season

The wide receiver exploded in 2024 as an instant mismatch on the football field, sparking the national title run. Jeremiah Smith entered 2025 with immense expectations.

He's now in the school record books by accomplishing a feat two weeks ago.

New Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin found Jeremiah Smith on an 87-yard touchdown connection against Ohio. That's now the longest pass ever recorded inside Ohio Stadium.

The older Smith currently has 20 catches for 315 yards and scored three touchdowns. He even overcame some early season struggles.

Texas contained him to only six catches for 43 yards, but OSU prevailed 14-7. Jeremiah Smith has since delivered back-to-back 100-yard receiving outings against Grambling State and Ohio. He also scored a 17-yard rushing touchdown on a designed jet sweep.

The two Smith's could end up playing together if the current WR stays another two seasons in Columbus. He's not officially draft eligible until 2027.