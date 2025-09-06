The Ohio State Buckeyes took a commanding 35-0 halftime lead over Grambling State on Saturday as the team is certainly en route to its second win of the season. However, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin turned heads after connecting on an 87-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. That score turned out to make school history on Saturday.

With the Buckeyes beginning their drive on the 13-yard line, Sayin, who is 20 years old, found Smith wide open down the sideline for the big play. Jeremiah Smith hauled it in and ran it all the way to record an 87-yard touchdown reception.

JEREMIAH SMITH TO THE HOUSE 🏠🌰@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/QpZjBoxZNL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

That play made Ohio State history as the program announced it is now officially the longest pass play recorded in Ohio Stadium. The 19-year-old wide receiver keeps making big plays even with a new quarterback under center for the Buckeyes this season.

Article Continues Below

Smith emerged as a superstar for Ohio State as a true freshman last season. He's already regarded as one of the best talents in college football even though he doesn't even turn 20 years old until November. Jeremiah Smith ended his first year with the Buckeyes with 76 receptions, 1,315 receiving yards (led the Big 10), and 15 receiving touchdowns (also led the Big 10). He also recorded one rushing touchdown in the 2024-25 campaign.

Grambling State has had no answers for Smith as he's been the featured star for Ohio State in the first half. Through two quarters of play, the Buckeyes' star has already recorded 119 yards and two touchdowns off five receptions. He could have a chance to improve upon those numbers, but with the game nearly out of reach, head coach Ryan Day may decide to rest his starters in the second half.