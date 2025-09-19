The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the best programs in of college football. While the LSU Tigers earned the nickname “WRU” from fans, Ohio State is pushing them for that title. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka won a national title there last season. According to him, though Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Chris Olave rank ahead of him all time.

During his career as a Buckeye, Egbuka set a school record for total receptions. However, he is just one of many talented players to play in Columbus, Ohio in college. While he has a compelling case to be one of the top receivers in school history, he is not ready to put himself in that conversation. He revealed his top five list to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on The Schultz Report.

“You’re going to have to go Chris Carter. I’ll put Marvin (Harrison Jr.) there because you know he was a top four Heisman candidate and I played with him. So maybe a little biased there,” Egbuka said. “You got Ted Ginn, speedster take the top off. So he was really fun to watch. There’s another spot up there between David Boston and Michael Jenkins. So those two. I’m not going to give them both the spot, but one of those two. And then the third one I would give to Chris Olave, leader in receiving touchdowns.”

Article Continues Below

Harrison Jr. is dealing with drama with the Arizona Cardinals. Olave, on the other hand, is trying to lead the New Orleans Saints to their first win of the season. Regardless of how their NFL careers go, their legacies at Ohio State are secure. According to Egbuka, they sit right next to legendary names, making the Buckeyes a go-to school when talking about developing wide receivers.

For now, the Buccaneers' rookie does not have himself in his top five. However, Egbuka's start to his NFL career could see him move up the list quickly.