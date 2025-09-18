The Arizona Cardinals are 2-0, tied for the top spot in the NFC West. Head coach Jonathan Gannon's team is off to a shaky start, and some have pointed out the lack of targets for Marvin Harrison Jr.. Kyler Murray has connected with the former first round pick seven times for 139 yards so far. Despite that, people want more than 11 total targets against the San Francisco 49ers.

Harrison Jr. struggled with a lack of targets throughout his rookie season. Compared to the expectations he entered the NFL with, he was a wildly disappointing player for Arizona. However, he flashed the talent that led the Cardinals to draft him No. 4 in 2024. Some have blamed the lack of targets on Gannon's system, saying the coach is not utilizing his best receiver enough this season.

Harrison Jr. and Murray each offered their thoughts on the rumors. According to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, Harrison Jr. is more worried about his team's record than how many targets he gets.

#Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was asked about his targets: "That's a silly conversation. We're 2-0. That's the most important thing." 👏

pic.twitter.com/WBoK0DTIcS https://t.co/ITM85XPtEW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2025

“That's a silly conversation, really,” Harrison Jr. said. “We're 2-0, that's the most important thing. We got two big games coming up and one of them is this week. That's really my only focus.”

Murray defended Gannon's offensive scheme. He explained that Harrison Jr.'s targets fluctuate depending on the situation.

#Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on if Marvin Harrison Jr. needs to be targeted more: "There's only one ball. We've been playing this game for a long time. Some days he's gonna get 10, and some days he might get 3. … You never know."

“There’s only one ball. We’ve been playing this game for a long time. Some days he’s gonna get 10, and some days he might get 3,” Murray said. “You never know.”

For now, the Cardinals are satisfied with being 2-0 for the first time since 2021. Arizona heads to San Francisco for a divisional matchup with the 49ers in Week 3. San Francisco might be without Brock Purdy again for that matchup, giving Murray and Co. a golden opportunity to stake their claim in the NFC West.

Despite some iffy performances, their stars are not getting caught up in the numbers.