The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did what every NFL team wants to do in Week 1. Tampa got a big win against a division rival, defeating Atlanta 23-20 on Sunday. The headline of the game was the incredible play of one Buccaneers rookie who ended up making the difference in this one.

Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka dropped a bold statement after the team's big Week 1 victory.

“We weren’t going for a field goal—we are shooting to kill,” Egbuka told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer as he was leaving the stadium. “We’re playing for the touchdown. We ran that play a few times, but we didn’t have the right look, whether it was pressure or getting the ball out fast. So opposite hash on this one, Baker and I looked at each other in the huddle and …”

Egbuka was amazing in his NFL debut. The rookie receiver hauled in four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns. That included a 25-yard touchdown that ended up deciding the game.

Of course, Tampa ended up needing more than Egbuka's heroics to win the game. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal attempt that would have sent the game into overtime. Instead, it guaranteed Tampa's victory.

Egbuka is already receiving Offensive Rookie of the Year hype after his strong Week 1 performance.

The Buccaneers will have a completely different offense if Egbuka becomes a superstar wide receiver.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles' loud message after Week 1 victory over Falcons

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was unusually excited after his team's Week 1 victory.

Bowles gave a passionate locker room speech where he praised his team for the tough win.

“Guys, that's a h*** of a job. Keep fighting now, I know it's only your first game, and I'm not usually like this, but yeah!” Bowles exclaimed.

But then he went right back into coach mode. Bowles explained that the Buccaneers have not earned anything yet and need to keep fighting to win games.

“We got a long way to go,” Bowles added. “We understand that we fight like that, we'll win most of our ball games. Guys, I will see you guys on Monday.”

At this point, the NFC South still looks like it runs through Tampa Bay.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a Monday Night Football matchup against the Texans in Week 2.