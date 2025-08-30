The Ohio State Buckeyes football team opened its 2025 season with a high-stakes showdown against No. 1 Texas, but the momentum was disrupted by an unsettling development. Senior Kenyatta Jackson suffered a lower-body injury in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The injury to the senior now raises serious concerns for the Ohio State defense as the Buckeyes hold a 14-0 lead late in the fourth quarter and prepare for a challenging stretch ahead.

The injury happened during a high-intensity second-and-goal stop near the Buckeyes’ end zone. Jackson, who had already racked up three tackles and a tackle for loss, remained on the ground after bringing down Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Though he exited under his own power, fans immediately feared the worst.

On3’s Pete Nakos took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted that the broadcast had announced Jackson would not return to the game.

“Ohio State EDGE Kenyatta Jackson is done for today, per broadcast.”

Jackson’s role can’t be overstated. Entering the season as a full-time starter for the first time, he was expected to anchor a retooled defensive front that had lost NFL-bound stars JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer. Through the first two quarters of the Buckeyes vs. Longhorns battle, Jackson looked the part—dominating one-on-one matchups and energizing the crowd with pressure on Texas' offensive line.

247Sports' Patrick Murphy also took to the platform to share an update on the situation, noting that the defender was able to leave the field under his own power.

“Kenyatta Jackson was slow to get up but did walk off the field.”

This is now the second time in as many seasons that Ohio State football has seen a top defensive lineman go down early. In 2024, it was Tuimoloau who missed multiple games with a leg injury. The current situation once again threatens the Buckeyes' ability to rotate effectively against elite offenses.

Beyond the field, the emotional loss of Jackson looms large. As a senior leader and former four-star recruit from Florida, Jackson’s voice was critical in maintaining sideline intensity. Without him, the team will rely on less-experienced players to step into not only a physical but also leadership void.

The broader implications are clear. College Football Playoff hopes could hinge on how quickly Jackson recovers—or if he returns at all. With games against the Marshall Thundering Herd, the Oregon Ducks, and the Michigan Wolverines on the horizon, Ohio State faces one of the toughest slates in the nation. The defense must regroup immediately to preserve its postseason positioning.

Though the game is not over, the Longhorns managed to cut into the lead with a 32-yard touchdown, making it 14–7 as Ohio State holds on with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes, now on defense and playing without Jackson, are being tested at a critical moment.

Ohio State football fans will be watching closely for any medical updates in the hours ahead. With no official word yet on the severity of Jackson’s injury, the focus now shifts to how the Buckeyes will respond in the game's final moments—and in the weeks to come.

For now, the Buckeyes are showing grit in a tense finish—but sustaining that edge without their top pass rusher could define the next chapter of their season.