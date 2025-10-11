The Ohio State Buckeyes are playing well on Saturday as they ended the third quarter with a 27-10 lead over the Illinois Fighting Illini. However, superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith suffered an injury scare in the contest that seemed concerning at first.

Luckily, it wasn't anything serious, as reports indicate that Smith, who is 19 years old, reentered the contest after working with team trainers after a hard fall, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. The sophomore wideout was seen stretching his back and neck before being cleared to return to action.

“Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith was with the team's athletic trainers on the sideline after a hard fall, stretching his back and neck. But he's now back in the game.”

Smith continues to play a key role in the Buckeyes' offense, as he is regarded as one of, if not the best, wide receivers in the nation. Losing him would be an issue for Ohio State. So, it's great news that he was able to return so quickly. Jeremiah Smith entered Saturday's contest with 35 receptions, 463 yards, and six touchdown catches (leads the nation).

The Ohio State wide receiver emerged as a superstar as a true freshman in the 2024-25 campaign. At just 18 years old, he managed to lead the FBS in receiving yards (1,315) and touchdowns (15). His potential is through the roof, and many already peg him as an early first-round pick in the NFL Draft when he eventually becomes eligible to go pro.

Look for Smith to continue playing at a high level for the Buckeyes. In the meantime, Ohio State may monitor Jeremiah Smith throughout the week after the game against Illinois. But for now, there doesn't seem to be anything to worry about.