Ten-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and fourth-degree black belt Beatriz “Bia” Mesquita delivered a masterful performance in her long-awaited UFC debut, submitting Irina Alekseeva in the second round at UFC Rio on Saturday night. The 34-year-old submission specialist showcased exactly why she was considered one of the most anticipated signings in recent memory, controlling the fight from start to finish before securing the tap at the Farmasi Arena.​

Fighting on home soil in Rio de Janeiro, Mesquita entered the Octagon with an undefeated 5-0 professional MMA record and the weight of enormous expectations. The decorated grappler, who holds the record for most IBJJF World Championship titles at black belt level with 10 gold medals, proved that her transition from elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu to mixed martial arts was seamless.​

Elite Grappling Translates Perfectly to MMA

Mesquita's path to victory was methodical and precise, demonstrating the technical superiority that made her a legend in the grappling world. Having competed at the highest levels of ADCC since 2011 and captured numerous world titles throughout her career, the Nova União product showed no signs of debut nerves as she imposed her will on the experienced Alekseeva.​

The submission finish marked Mesquita's fourth career victory by tapout, with three of her previous five professional wins coming via rear naked choke. Her ability to seamlessly transition her gi-based jiu-jitsu skills to mixed martial arts has been a defining characteristic of her brief but dominant MMA career, which began in earnest in 2024 when she captured the LFA bantamweight championship.​

Training alongside UFC contender Kayla Harrison at American Top Team, Mesquita entered the bout as a massive -600 favorite against the struggling Alekseeva. The odds reflected not only her undefeated record but also her status as arguably the most credentialed grappler to ever make their UFC debut.​

Alekseeva's UFC Struggles Continue

For Irina Alekseeva, the defeat extended a troubling pattern that has defined her UFC tenure. The 35-year-old Russian entered the contest desperately needing a victory, having lost her previous two bouts to Melissa Mullins and Klaudia Sygula. Despite earning a submission victory over Stephanie Egger in her UFC debut in April 2023, Alekseeva has been unable to build momentum in the world's premier mixed martial arts organization.​

The loss dropped Alekseeva's UFC record to 1-3, putting her future with the promotion in serious jeopardy. Known as “Russian Ronda,” Alekseeva's best chance for victory lay in keeping the fight standing and utilizing her striking volume, but those hopes were quickly dashed by Mesquita's relentless grappling pressure.​

Alekseeva's takedown defense, rated at just 66% entering the bout, proved insufficient against Mesquita's world-class grappling skills. The Brazilian's ability to secure takedowns and advance position on the ground highlighted the vast difference in grappling pedigree between the two fighters.​

Mesquita's successful debut represents more than just another UFC victory; it signals the arrival of a legitimate title contender in the women's bantamweight division. With her combination of world-class grappling credentials, undefeated professional record, and the backing of Brazilian fans, Mesquita has positioned herself as one of the most intriguing prospects in the 135-pound weight class. Her performance at UFC Rio demonstrated that elite-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu, when properly adapted for mixed martial arts, remains one of the most dominant skill sets in combat sports.