Jackson State is celebrating its homecoming by paying tribute to its revered marching band. Jackson State shared their homecoming threads in a post on their social media accounts.

The Sonic Boom of the South is one of the most popular HBCU marching bands in HBCU culture. Established in the 1940s at Jackson State College, the band has grown significantly and is known for its musicianship. They often perform popular and classic songs that draw the support of the artists who created and have performed the songs.

In 2024, the band went viral for their rendition of Tyler, the Creator's hit song “Sticky” from his album Chromakopia. Tyler quoted an X post of Jackson State's performance and said, “THIS IS WHY I MADE STICKY!!!!!! THIS IS WHY I ARRANGED IT THAT WAY, THIS BEAUTIFUL MY HEART IS FILLED,” he said in a post on X.

Article Continues Below

R&B singer Kehlani was also impressed with the performance of her song “Folded”. The Sonic Boom of the South performed the song at the W. C Gordon Classic, once again getting acclaim both in the stadium and on social media as the rendition went viral. The cover also caught the attention of Kehlani herself, who shared the post to her Instagram story and commented, “incredible.”

Jackson State's football team is the reigning SWAC and HBCU National Champions. They beat Southern University in the SWAC Championship and clinched a bid to the Celebration Bowl, where they soundly beat South Carolina State.

The Jackson State homecoming game against Alabama State is being broadcast now on ESPNU and ESPN's digital platforms.