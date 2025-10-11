The New Orleans Saints are currently gearing up for this weekend's game against the New England Patriots, looking to pull off an upset for a second straight week. Last weekend, the Saints knocked off the New York Giants, capitalizing off several brutal turnovers and picking up their first win of the 2025 season.

Still, the Saints sit at 1-4 and don't exactly have a great chance of making the playoffs this season, leading some fans to wonder if they may look to trade some of the veteran talent still left on their squad, including running back Alvin Kamara, who is still getting it done at the age of 30, even if he may not be quite as explosive as he was during the prime years of his career.

Recently, Kamara himself reaffirmed his commitment to New Orleans amid the speculation.

“Sources say Kamara told Saints general manager Mickey Loomis that he'd like to remain with the franchise through the rest of his career, which was the goal when he signed a two-year, $24.5 million extension last October,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on NFL.com.

“Loomis approached Kamara in a proactive way when the team was getting calls about his potential availability. Loomis wanted to treat one of the faces of the franchise the right way. Loomis informed the homegrown player of interest elsewhere and wanted to be transparent. The question was simply: Would you want to go? Kamara expressed his preference to stay in New Orleans,” reported Rapoport.

A loyal player for the Saints

Alvin Kamara has long been one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL, and although he may have lost a slight step from his prime years in the late 2010s, he remains a productive offensive weapon whom many teams clearly would be interested in welcoming.

Still, even with Kamara seemingly on board, it's tough to say how much offense the Saints will be able to produce this year with Spencer Rattler under center behind a shaky offensive line.

In any case, the Saints and Patriots will kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in New Orleans.