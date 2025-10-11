With the Oklahoma State Cowboys entering a new era after firing Mike Gundy as head coach, the program is seemingly pulling every rabbit out of the hat to find ways to score. That was certainly the case in the team's first drive of the game against the Houston Cougars on Saturday.

The Cowboys managed to pull off a wild trick play to score a 63-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead over Houston. Quarterback Sam Jackson V threw the ball to wide receiver Shamar Rigby behind the line of scrimmage. Rigby then tossed it down the field to teammate Rodney Fields Jr., who was wide open by himself. Fields ran it in for the touchdown on the play.

.@CowboyFB TRICK PLAY TO START THE GAME 🔥🎯 pic.twitter.com/MNJnDXT3F6 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

So far, that's the only score Oklahoma State has managed to record against Houston. The Cowboys went into halftime down 10-7 to the Cougars. Outside of the trick play, the Cowboys have seemingly struggled to move the ball down the field in this one.

Oklahoma State moved on from Gundy as head coach in late September after beginning the season 1-2. Within those three games, the Cowboys suffered a brutal 69-3 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 2.

This season has been one to forget for the Cowboys. But at the very least, change is on the horizon. The program will likely conduct a thorough search for its new head coach as the Cowboys hope to become a contender once again sooner, rather than later. It's too early in the process to know who will take the job, but rumors suggest Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson could be a serious option for Oklahoma State.