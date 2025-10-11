Michael Vick is continuing to struggle in his debut season with the Norfolk State Spartans, losing to previously winless Wofford College 31-14. The Spartans were competitive with the Terriers early on, striking first and taking the lead early in the first quarter. But, Wofford eventually settled into their offense and took control of the game.

The scoring opened with Norfolk State striking first at 9:15 in the first quarter. Otto Kuhns connected with Elyjah Mitchell for a 12-yard touchdown pass. This capped an impressive 11-play, 82-yard drive that was a good sign of Norfolk State's offense early on. But, Wofford answered soon after.

Just over a minute later, with 7:40 remaining in the first, J.T. Fayard found Isaiah Scott for a 22-yard touchdown pass. Sam Spence added the extra point to knot the score. Wofford broke the tie midway through the second quarter. At 5:35, Ihson Jackson-Anderson punched it in from 3 yards out for a rushing touchdown. After the PAT they went up 14-7.

Norfolk State answered coming out of the locker room after halftime. At 11:48 in the third quarter, Otto Kuhns unleashed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kam'Ryn Thomas. Marco Peery successfully converted the point-after-touchdown attempt, tying the game once more. Perhaps the Spartans would regain control of the game and earn a huge win that could propel them into a tough MEAC schedule. But, Wofford had other plans.

Article Continues Below

Later in the quarter, Wofford reclaimed the lead. With 2:42 left on the clock, = Fayard tossed his second touchdown pass of the day, a 23-yard connection to C.J. Adams. Early in the fourth, kicker Sam Spence drilled a 46-yard field goal to put up Wofford 24-14. And, to add insult to injury, Wofford delivered the final blow with under two minutes to play. At 1:55, Gerald Modest ran for a 2-yard touchdown, cementing the victory.

Wofford's offense was explosive, earning 435 yards of total offense as opposed to the Spartans' 242. They also dominated the time of possession, clocking at 36:51 with the ball. Meanwhile, Norfolk State struggled in the run game as they finished with 73 rushing yards.

After a bye week, Norfolk State is thrown into the fire with a homecoming matchup against the reigning MEAC Champions, South Carolina State.