The LSU Tigers football team could be missing one of its most dynamic playmakers Saturday night. Junior Wide receiver Aaron Anderson continues to battle multiple injuries ahead of the Tigers’ SEC clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Anderson has been listed as questionable all week, and his playing status remains uncertain heading into kickoff.

On3’s Pete Nakos posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), that Anderson’s status remains a true game-time decision. The report detailed the extent of the injury situation that has limited him throughout the week.

“LSU WR Aaron Anderson has been listed as questionable all week ahead of South Carolina.

Sources have told @On3sports that he's '50-50′ at best but pain management will be key. He's working through an elbow strain along with toe and knee injuries.”

Anderson’s uncertain availability has been a major talking point around Louisiana State football this week. Head coach Brian Kelly initially called him “probable” on Monday but later admitted his status was “day-to-day.” Anderson has been nursing an elbow strain sustained against the Ole Miss Rebels, along with knee, toe, and hip issues that have limited his mobility.

Through five games this season, the junior wide receiver leads the Tigers with 23 receptions for 305 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch. His absence would significantly impact the LSU vs. South Carolina matchup, potentially forcing Kelly to rely more heavily on receivers Kyle Parker, Barion Brown, and Zavion Thomas.

If Anderson is unable to play, the wide receiver rotation could significantly change the Tigers’ offensive approach. LSU may rely more on its running game led by Caden Durham and focus on short, efficient passes to keep drives alive. Still, Anderson’s speed and chemistry with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier remain crucial to the team’s offensive rhythm.

The injury report from Kelly highlights a recurring issue for LSU — maintaining offensive consistency while key players recover. Whether Anderson suits up or not, the Tigers’ depth will be tested in this crucial SEC matchup, where every possession could shape their postseason momentum.