Ohio State football is fresh off of a national championship, but already thinking about the future. Ohio State is offering defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a contract that would make him the highest-paid DC in the country, per On3. Knowles is going to be pursued though by several schools, as several major programs also need a DC.

Knowles is currently making about $2.2 million at the school per year, according to the outlet. He's behind a few other coordinators in his salary, including LSU DC Blake Baker.

Knowles' defense at Ohio State this season was no. 1 nationally in yards allowed per play. The Buckeyes allowed just 4.19 yards per play. The Ohio State defense improved statistically each year with Knowles at the helm.

Ohio State just won the CFP final after defeating four teams in powerful fashion. Ohio State ripped past Tennessee and Oregon, and also eased past Texas. The squad then had some troubles against Notre Dame but was able to push past the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame is actually one of the schools needing a new defensive coordinator, and would certainly love to pry Knowles away from Columbus. Penn State and Oklahoma are also looking for someone at that position.

Ohio State football wants to repeat in 2025

The Buckeyes entered the 2024 season favored to win the Big Ten and get to the College Football Playoff. Ohio State did get in as an at-large, after losing the final game of the regular season to Michigan.

That loss seemed to ignite a spark in the team. Ohio State fans immediately criticized head coach Ryan Day after that Michigan loss, to the extent that Day needed police protection. Despite that stress, Ohio State then found a groove to win four in a row in the CFP.

Ohio State's run to the CFP final was anchored by some powerful offensive performances. The squad scored more than 40 points in their first two games. Then, the squad relied more on the team's defense. The defense allowed no more than 23 points in those four CFP games.

Knowles deserves so much of that credit. When he joined the program in 2022, the defense was no. 37 in the defensive category of yards allowed per play. Then in 2023, the defense improved to no. 3 in that area. After 2024, the team was no. 1.

The Buckeyes open the 2025 season playing Texas, in a rematch of the semi-final game. Having Knowles on staff would go a long way to helping Ohio State start 2025 on a good note.